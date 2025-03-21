GFX Myles Lewis-Skelly Thomas TuchelGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

'It's Uber Eats for my mum!' - Thomas Tuchel call mistaken for food delivery by Myles Lewis-Skelly as England's newest star opens up on nerves of Three Lions selection

M. Lewis-SkellyEnglandEngland vs AlbaniaAlbaniaWorld Cup Qualification UEFAT. Tuchel

Myles Lewis-Skelly has revealed he thought he had received a call from England boss Thomas Tuchel, only to end up speaking to an Uber Eats driver.

  • Lewis-Skelly awaited first England call up
  • Mistook Uber Eats driver for Tuchel
  • Could make debut in qualifier against Albania
