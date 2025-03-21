'It's Uber Eats for my mum!' - Thomas Tuchel call mistaken for food delivery by Myles Lewis-Skelly as England's newest star opens up on nerves of Three Lions selection
Myles Lewis-Skelly has revealed he thought he had received a call from England boss Thomas Tuchel, only to end up speaking to an Uber Eats driver.
- Lewis-Skelly awaited first England call up
- Mistook Uber Eats driver for Tuchel
- Could make debut in qualifier against Albania