AFP
'Two red cards!' - Jude Bellingham loses patience with referee after Real Madrid suffer dramatic derby defeat to Atletico
Bellingham vents fury at Ortiz Arias
The tension of the Madrid derby spilled over the moment the final whistle sounded, with Jude Bellingham leading the protests against referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. In footage that quickly circulated across social media, the former Borussia Dortmund star was seen approaching the official and repeatedly shouting "Two red cards! Two!" to express his disbelief at the decisions made during the contest. The outburst capped off a night of immense frustration for Los Blancos, who felt the officiating had fundamentally altered the course of the match in favour of Diego Simeone’s side.
Bellingham’s anger stemmed from two specific incidents in the first half where he believed Atletico players should have been sent for an early bath. The first involved a studs-up challenge from Cristian 'Cuti' Romero directly on Bellingham, which only resulted in a yellow card despite a VAR review. The second flashpoint saw Kang-in Lee escape punishment for a heavy challenge on Fede Valverde.
These perceived injustices were magnified when Real Madrid were reduced to ten men in the second half, leaving the visitors to chase the game with a numerical disadvantage that ultimately proved too much to overcome.
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Mourinho blasts officiating standards
While Bellingham took his complaints to the pitch, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho was equally scathing in his post-match assessment. The Portuguese coach, never one to shy away from controversy, questioned the experience of the officiating crew and suggested a systemic bias against his team.
Mourinho was particularly critical of the appointment of Ortiz Arias, stating: "The referee had no experience to officiate a derby. He's 41 years old. He's a poor referee who's only ever done minor matches. Congratulations to the refereeing committee for this appointment. But Mr. Trujillo does have a history with Real Madrid.
Mourinho revives Negreira controversy
The manager’s tirade did not stop at the specific personnel, as he went on to imply that the ghost of past refereeing scandals still haunts the Spanish top flight. Referring to the infamous Negreira case, Mourinho questioned the integrity of the current environment, saying: "Things happen in this stadium that aren't normal. The disallowed goal for Osasuna is a joke, what happened in San Sebastian... La Liga is the same as when I left it. We're going to fight. My boys are leaving sad. Negreira isn't here, is he? Or is he still?
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Real Madrid issue formal complaint
The anger within the club was formalised in an official statement released shortly after the match, with Real Madrid describing the officiating as "catastrophic". The club outlined its grievances, focusing on what it saw as a lack of consistency in how its players were treated compared with their Atletico counterparts.
The Bernabeu hierarchy also detailed the specific incidents it felt were mishandled, starting with the 35th-minute challenge involving Cuti Romero. The club’s official statement explained the sequence of events: "In the 35th minute, during a 50-50 ball, Bellingham reached the ball before Romero, who fouled him with his left foot. Ortiz Arias initially showed a yellow card, but Trujillo Suarez then called him over to review the incident on the VAR monitor."
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