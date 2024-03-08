Folarin Balogun Monaco 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Two goals in 14 games! USMNT star Folarin Balogun backed to silence doubters despite dreadful run for Monaco

Folarin BalogunUSAMonacoDenis ZakariaLigue 1

Folarin Balogun only has two goals in his last 14 appearances, but the USMNT star is being backed to score “a lot” for Monaco.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Striker thrived on loan at Reims last season
  • Earned big-money transfer away from Arsenal
  • Has found the going tougher in 2023-24

Editors' Picks