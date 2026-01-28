Getty Images Sport
Two Chelsea fans hospitalised in Naples as club issue statement urging 'extreme caution'
Approximately 2,500 Chelsea supporters have been issued tickets for Wednesday's match in Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as part of the final round of league phase fixtures in this season's Champions League. Ahead of the game, the Blues had asked fans to avoid wearing club colours or emblems that could identify them as Chelsea supporters when walking around the city. Chelsea had also issued the following warning for fans heading to the game, advising: "During Uefa competition matches, attacks on away fans have sometimes occurred in Naples." However, two fans have now been treated in hospital following an incident that took place in the city ahead of the match.
Statement issued by Chelsea
The Blues have issued the following statement on social media: "The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples. Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture."
What do Chelsea need to qualify against Napoli?
Chelsea head into the game in eighth place in the standings and in good shape to qualify automatically for the round of 16. However, the Blues are yet to win away from home in the competition so far this season and face a tough test against reigning Serie A champions Napoli. A victory should be enough to progress but goal difference may also prove crucial as no fewer than seven other teams start the game level on 13 points with Chelsea. Defeat could see Chelsea sink as many as eight places in the table and into the knockout stage playoffs.
Rosenior confident of success
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is confident his team can take the three points and secure a top eight finish. He told reporters: "We know it’s going to be a very, very difficult game in a very, very special atmosphere. It doesn't change my plans at all because I've been planning for a very difficult game. In the Champions League, Serie A or the Premier League, you can’t expect anything. The competition is always so high. Napoli are a great team and they proved that with a fantastic title win last season. They have outstanding individual players and a world-class coach. They are still in a position where they can get through and we’re aware of that. I think it will make for an exciting game because Napoli have to win and for us to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top eight, we also have to win."
