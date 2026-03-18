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Tuttosport - Milan: meeting between sporting director Tare and the agent of Mateo Retegui, Al-Qadsiah striker

A chat that could turn into something more. In a couple of months’ time, when Milan will know whether they’ll be playing in the Champions League next year and can count on UEFA revenue. According to Tuttosport, Igli Tare, the Rossoneri’s sporting director, met over dinner last week with Alessandro Moggi, the agent who represents the Italian-Argentine striker Mateo Retegui. At the moment, nothing concrete has been agreed, but the former Atalanta player’s name should be added to the list of candidates to lead the attack next season, as Milan battle to win the Scudetto.

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  • RETEGUIS ALWAYS SCORES

    It is no secret that Milan intend to revamp their attack this summer and sign a new number 9 – a reliable, ready-made goalscorer. One who is a far cry from their recent signings, which for various reasons have been labelled as failures (Morata, Gimenez and Fullkrug). As well as Kean, Gabriel Jesus (who shares the same agent as Allegri) and Lewandowski (leaving Barcelona and courted by Chicago Fire, a Major League Soccer club), the Al-Qadisiya striker is also among the names being considered by the Rossoneri’s transfer team. After winning the Serie A top scorer title in the 2024–25 season, with 25 goals in 36 matches, the former Genoa player is also proving his worth in the Saudi Pro League: in 25 matches, he has found the net 15 times.

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  • HOW MUCH DOES RETEGUI COST?

    Milan have not yet decided which player to go all-in on, but Retegui is a name worth considering. Even so, the deal is far from straightforward. His contract with Al-Qadisiyya runs until 2029 and the costs are anything but low. A year ago, to prise him away from Atalanta, the Saudi club invested €68.5 million for his transfer fee and, according to rumours, guaranteed the Italian striker a gross annual salary of €20 million. Figures that Milan obviously cannot match. Retegui, who is happy in Saudi Arabia and certainly has no intention of forcing a move, would gladly return to Italy and is tempted by the idea of playing for one of the most successful clubs.

  • HE TRAINS ON HIS OWN FOR ITALY

    Retegui is currently in Florence, preparing for the match against Northern Ireland, which is crucial if they are to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Following the suspension of the Saudi league due to tensions in the Middle East, the former Atalanta player decided to return to Italy early so as not to compromise his fitness. He informed Gattuso and the Football Association, rented a house and has chosen to train on his own with a fitness coach, whilst awaiting the call-up from the national team, expected on Friday.

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