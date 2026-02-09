‘Turn the bloody music down!' - Roy Keane slams Man City's 'ridiculous' dressing room celebrations after win at Liverpool

The post-match atmosphere at Anfield was as heated as the action on the pitch after City produced a stunning late comeback to defeat the reigning champions. However, the real drama unfolded in the tunnels as Sky Sports attempted to conduct an interview with a frustrated Arne Slot. Loud, thumping music could be heard echoing from the away dressing room, drowning out the Liverpool boss as he tried to dissect a game that had slipped through his fingers in the final ten minutes.

The disruption was so severe that Sky presenter Dave Jones joked it sounded like Slot was being interviewed "in the cloakroom of a nightclub". The levity was not shared by Roy Keane back in the studio. When asked how he would have reacted in his playing days, the Irishman didn't hold back. "I’d be interested to see if the music is on when Pep’s doing his talk," Keane barked. "Man City go there, they’re entitled to enjoy themselves, but you also have to show a bit of respect. Turn the bloody music down when people are doing press interviews. It’s ridiculous".