Turkey Euro 2024 squad: Who is Vincenzo Montella bringing to the European Championship?

Which 23 players will Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella take to the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Turkey arrived at Euro 2020 as one of the tournament dark horses after an impressive spell of just three defeats in Şenol Gunes’ opening 26 matches of his second tenure as Turkey's coach.

Then the tournament began, and they crashed out in the group stage – losing all three games and scoring just one goal in the process. They also missed out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

There is a sense of cautious optimism again after the Euro 2008 and 2002 World Cup semi-finalists progressed to their third successive European Championships after finishing at the summit of their qualification group ahead of Croatia, Wales, Armenia and Latvia.

Article continues below

Vincenzo Montella has had a successful first four games in command of the Crescent-Stars, winning three and drawing one, with a remarkable 3-2 friendly win over Germany as one of the highlights of his reign thus far.

Head coach Montella will name a 23-player Turkey squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Turkey squad for this summer's European Championship, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.