'I'll get into trouble!' - Axel Disasi reluctant to open up on 'very tough' Chelsea period as defender explains what he learned from 'bomb squad' treatment

Reflecting on the emotional toll of being sidelined, the 27-year-old was careful with his words regarding his Stamford Bridge exit. "If I say everything, maybe I will get into trouble, but it was tough," he confessed. "It was very tough to be watching every single week, every single weekend the games on the TV."

Despite the immense frustration, he maintained his professionalism throughout the ordeal while waiting for an opportunity. "I was just working, waiting for my time and that's why now I'm just enjoying because I know what it feels like to be in front of the TV and not on the pitch," he added.