Triple Espresso reunites: Mal Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson named to USWNT roster for Brazil games

For much of the past two years, the USWNT has had only one shot of espresso available, with Trinity Rodman holding down the front line while Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson stepped away for their pregnancy journeys and later became mothers to baby girls. Now, Hayes gets all three back at once - and at an important time.

The trio combined for 10 goals and five assists during the 2024 Olympics, with Swanson scoring the game-winner in the final. But this is not just about nostalgia. With World Cup qualifying approaching, Hayes made clear that the reunion is part of a bigger process.

“It’s fantastic for our team, both on and off the field, to have Trinity and our two soccer moms back on the same roster,” Hayes said. “However, we recognize the importance of preparing for World Cup qualifying and the need for the group to come together in that process. We need to build connections between players, and with limited time before qualifying, every minute counts.”

The rest of the roster follows Hayes’ usual formula: proven veterans mixed with younger, less-experienced talent. Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle, and Emily Sonnett bring the veteran presence, while Riley Jackson and sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson offer younger energy. Three players were unavailable because of injury: Chelsea center back Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave forward Cat Macario and Manchester City midfielder Sam Coffey.

This group is beginning to look closer to the one Hayes could rely on when qualifying arrives. Tierna Davidson is back in the mix, while four players on the roster have already passed 100 caps: Heaps leads the way with 176, followed by Lavelle with 120, Sonnett with 116, and Swanson with 103.

From the Thompson sisters to the return of Triple Espresso and a backline with real depth, the USWNT are one step closer to shaping the group that will try to punch its ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.