FC St. Pauli 1910 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Harry Pascoe

'Tried to switch it up!' - Harry Kane celebrates hat-trick in a different way after Bayern Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala 'took the mick' as he sends bullish message

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesligaJ. Musiala

Harry Kane changed up his celebration after yet another hat-trick, following Jamal Musiala's imitation of the striker after his October treble.

  • Kane scores fourth hat-trick of the season
  • Musiala jokingly mocks Kane's hat-trick ritual
  • Kane changes up post-match celebration in response
