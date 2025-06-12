Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how long he's been learning Spanish and admits he idolised Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as a youngster at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that he has been taking Spanish lessons for a "few months" after his unveiling ceremony with Real Madrid.

  • TAA surpised fans by spekaing fluent Spanish
  • Revealed he has been learning for a "few months"
  • Lavished praise on new manager Xabi Alonso
