Trent Alexander-Arnold must be dropped! Jamie Carragher urges Arne Slot to bench Liverpool star for rest of season despite winner against Leicester
Jamie Carragher urged Arne Slot to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold for the rest of the season despite his winner against Leicester City.
- Alexander-Arnold scored the winner against the Foxes
- Yet kept silent about his future amid Real Madrid links
- Carragher wants Bradley to start ahead of Alexander-Arnold