Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota on return to Liverpool with Real Madrid

The tribute comes just months after the tragic death of Jota and his brother Andre, who were killed in a car accident in northern Spain on July 3. The crash occurred when their vehicle veered off the A-52 motorway near Cernadilla, ending the lives of two much-loved figures in Portuguese football. The loss sent shockwaves through the sport, particularly at Liverpool, where Jota had become an integral part of proceedings.

In the days following Jota’s passing, Alexander-Arnold had released an emotional message on social media, which read: "It's so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone. Diogo, your family was your world. They were everything. For Rute, his children, and his parents, all of our hearts are broken. And for Andre as well. Brothers and best friends.

"When it's less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile. So many laughs and happy moments. He was such a great team-mate and a true friend. Forever number 20. Rest in peace, Diogo."

Liverpool responded to the tragedy by retiring Jota’s No.20 shirt, ensuring his contribution to the club’s modern era would never be forgotten. Nicknamed the “Silent Assassin”, Jota earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most efficient forwards, known for his composure, work rate, and knack for scoring decisive goals. During his five years at Anfield, he made over 140 appearances, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Community Shield.