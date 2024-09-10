Trent Alexander-Arnold finally looks at home for England - but Kyle Walker and Phil Foden face a fight to reclaim their places: Winners and losers as centurion Harry Kane leads from the front against Finland and Lee Carsley continues to make his case

The Liverpool man showed he should be the Three Lions top choice at right-back from now on with a superb showing at Wembley

Harry Kane might have shown that rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated, but there was still a big sense of renewal as England beat Finland 2-0 in Lee Carsley's dugout debut at Wembley.

Kane celebrated his 100th cap by scoring both goals to extend England's 100 percent start to their Nations League B campaign in what was a perfect response to the captain's hugely disappointing showing at the European Championship.

But the players who were largely ignored by Gareth Southgate over the summer who took their chance to shine and proved they should be a big part of England's plans at the 2026 World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looked just like the world-beater he is for his club while his fellow Liverpudlian Anthony Gordon was a revelation down the left flank and made a mockery of the fact that he was used so little by Southgate in Germany. And Angel Gomes, who was never included in a squad by Southgate, showed he can be the solution to England's decades-long problem of failing to control midfield.

This wasn't just a night for the Kane family to celebrate. This was another sign that England could achieve great things under Carsley. But the absent players who missed these fixtures due to injuries might not be so pleased, as they will have their work cut out trying to reclaim their place in an England team that is really clicking.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley...