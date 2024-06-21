Weston McKennie USMNT 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Transfer homecoming for USMNT star Weston McKennie? $15m MLS option for Juventus midfielder to consider amid links to Premier League giants Arsenal & Tottenham

Weston McKennieUSAMajor League SoccerPremier LeagueTransfersJuventusArsenalTottenhamAston VillaFC CincinnatiSerie A

Weston McKennie has been linked with a number of teams in the Premier League, but the USMNT star may have an MLS homecoming option to consider.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • American has one year left on Juve deal
  • Interest from a number of teams in England
  • Ambitious teams in MLS have joined the race
Article continues below