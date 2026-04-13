FC Bayern Munich and other suitors could gain a significant advantage in the race to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are likely to sell at least one, and possibly two, of their star players this summer.
Translated by
Transfer bombshell involving England star: Does Bayern Munich have a much better chance than expected?
“It’s all about Financial Fair Play and the huge squad costs, so they have to take it into account,” the transfer insider says on his YouTube channel. Alongside Gordon, midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have also drawn strong interest from other clubs. Yet, should a sale go ahead, the case for Gordon leaving is considered particularly compelling.
Newcastle would not contemplate selling all three, Romano adds, but “with Anthony Gordon, there is a possibility should a substantial offer come in. Initial clubs are involved, and initial talks are taking place—including from the Premier League.”
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern are reportedly already in “very concrete” talks with Anthony Gordon.
Sky had previously been much more explicit – at least as far as Bayern Munich’s interest in Gordon is concerned. According to the report, talks with the England international have already become “very concrete”, whilst there has not yet been any contact with Newcastle. However, the 25-year-old is said to be the “top choice” for the vacancy on the left wing behind the currently irreplaceable Luis Díaz.
Sky values the transfer at around €60 million—a fee that may not faze Newcastle, despite Financial Fair Play constraints, given the player’s reported suitors. Gordon is also on the radar of several wealthy Premier League heavyweights: at the end of February, The Sun claimed that Liverpool and Arsenal were both sounding out a move for the forward. The Gunners are reportedly prepared to pay up to €92 million for Gordon.
Bayern Munich are unlikely to match that kind of investment for a player competing with an established star like Luis Díaz, and, if those numbers hold, will probably bow out of the transfer race swiftly. Such a hefty outlay would not align with the club’s medium-term squad-building strategy at Säbener Straße.
- Getty
FC Bayern intends to give its youth players a chance to fill backup roles.
Having already promoted Josip Stanisic, Lennart Karl and Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern Munich expects to integrate more home-grown talents into the senior squad in due course. Some will arrive straight from the youth setup, while others will first gain experience on loan; all will start as backups before graduating to regular first-team duty.
Noel Aseko could follow that path this summer. The German Under-21 international is enjoying a superb loan spell at Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga and, upon his return to the German record champions via a buy-back option, could take Leon Goretzka’s place in the squad.
A similar cost-effective strategy is being discussed for Arijon Ibrahimovic, who could slot in as Diaz’s backup without requiring a transfer fee. Like Aseko, Ibrahimovic is excelling on loan at Heidenheim, the side set to be relegated from the Bundesliga; he is a regular starter, accumulates plenty of playing time and remains under contract at FCB until 2027. In terms of quality, the gap between these young talents and an established Premier League star like Gordon is significant.
Gordon, who has 17 goals and five assists from 46 appearances for the Magpies, is said to be open to a move to Munich, though he may hesitate to accept a supporting role. In time, he could even step in for his England captain Harry Kane in the centre of attack if needed.
Gordon’s profile—lightning pace, skillful dribbling and a dangerous right foot from the left flank—fits Bayern’s requirements. He can operate anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle he has spent most of the season as a left winger or centre-forward. Nicolas Jackson’s expected exit will create space behind Kane at St James’ Park.