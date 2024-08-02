Anthony Gordon Newcastle 2023-24Getty Images
Suraj Radia

Transfer blow for Liverpool as Newcastle hatch plan to ward off Anthony Gordon transfer interest from Reds

NewcastleAnthony GordonTransfersLiverpoolPremier League

Newcastle are looking to open contract talks with Anthony Gordon in the coming weeks in an attempt to end Liverpool's hopes of signing the winger.

  • Newcastle looking to tie Gordon down to a new deal
  • 23-year-old was reportedly close to joining Liverpool
  • Magpies had considered selling amid PSR concerns
