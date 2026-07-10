Julian Alvarez bid incoming? Barcelona ask for €210m loan to wrap up three summer signings

Barcelona are planning a significant investment in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen Flick's squad. The club believes further reinforcements are needed to compete for major honours and close the gap on Europe's top sides, particularly in the Champions League.

To finance those plans, Barca have requested a €210 million credit line, as per Marca. The loan is backed by expected income for next season and comes as the club continues to deal with limited liquidity. Reaching Liga's 1:1 spending rule also remains a priority to ensure new signings can be registered. The funding is expected to help Blaugrana move quickly in a competitive market rather than waiting for player sales before pursuing their main targets.



