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Julian Alvarez bid incoming? Barcelona ask for €210m loan to wrap up three summer signings
Barcelona line up major summer investment
Barcelona are planning a significant investment in the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen Flick's squad. The club believes further reinforcements are needed to compete for major honours and close the gap on Europe's top sides, particularly in the Champions League.
To finance those plans, Barca have requested a €210 million credit line, as per Marca. The loan is backed by expected income for next season and comes as the club continues to deal with limited liquidity. Reaching Liga's 1:1 spending rule also remains a priority to ensure new signings can be registered. The funding is expected to help Blaugrana move quickly in a competitive market rather than waiting for player sales before pursuing their main targets.
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Barcelona outline their transfer priorities
Barcelona's priority target is Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez, who is seen as a potential star player capable of transforming the club's attack and succeeding Robert Lewandowski, who moved to Chicago Fire. However, the club has not yet made its decisive move and intends to step up negotiations after the World Cup.
The Catalan giants are also pursuing Cancelo and Adeyemi. The reports claim that Adeyemi's move is close, while Cancelo's proposed permanent transfer remains more complicated as Blaugrana must first resolve outstanding tax issues before completing the deal.
Loan aims to support transfers and club operations
Although most of the €210m loan is intended to fund transfer activity, the Catalans also plan to allocate part of the money towards payroll and other operational costs. The approach is designed to maintain financial stability while supporting the club's recruitment strategy. Furthermore, Barca have already demonstrated their intent by completing the signing of Anthony Gordon for €70m plus a further €10m in performance-related add-ons.
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Focus turns to completing key deals
With Gordon already signed, Barcelona's attention now shifts to securing Alvarez, Adeyemi and Cancelo. The period following the World Cup is expected to be crucial as the club looks to finalise the loan and complete its remaining transfer business. If those plans are successfully executed, Flick will have a deeper and more experienced squad for the new season as the Catalans continue their push to compete for major trophies.
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