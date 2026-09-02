Richarlison to Turkiye? Trabzonspor make failed approach for Tottenham forward

Trabzonspor saw a swift 24-hour bid for Richarlison turned down, according to The Athletic. The Black Sea Storm are eager to bolster their ranks with another marquee name following Mohamed Salah's blockbuster arrival from Liverpool earlier this summer, capitalizing on the Turkish transfer window remaining open until Friday, September 4, well after the English deadline has passed.

It remains uncertain whether the Super Lig outfit will launch a secondary bid for the 29-year-old before Friday's deadline. Any prospective deal comes amidst internal flux at Trabzonspor, who are currently searching for stability after parting company with head coach Fatih Tekke.