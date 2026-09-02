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Richarlison to Turkiye? Trabzonspor make failed approach for Tottenham forward
Trabzonspor launch ambitious bid
Trabzonspor saw a swift 24-hour bid for Richarlison turned down, according to The Athletic. The Black Sea Storm are eager to bolster their ranks with another marquee name following Mohamed Salah's blockbuster arrival from Liverpool earlier this summer, capitalizing on the Turkish transfer window remaining open until Friday, September 4, well after the English deadline has passed.
It remains uncertain whether the Super Lig outfit will launch a secondary bid for the 29-year-old before Friday's deadline. Any prospective deal comes amidst internal flux at Trabzonspor, who are currently searching for stability after parting company with head coach Fatih Tekke.
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Uncertainty at Tottenham under De Zerbi
Richarlison finds himself at a crossroads at Tottenham, having already expressed a desire to seek a new challenge during a hectic summer window. The arrival of manager Roberto De Zerbi has reshaped Spurs' frontline, with Omar Marmoush's loan move from Manchester City sliding the Brazilian further down the North London hierarchy.
With just 12 months left on his current deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the forward faces a pivotal moment. While consistent starts have been hard to come by this season, he remains a vital asset on paper, having finished as the club's leading Premier League marksman last term with 11 goals.
Social media defiance from the Brazilian
A fairytale return to Merseyside ultimately fell through after Richarlison rejected the personal terms put forward by Everton. Following the breakdown of negotiations, the Brazilian international took to social media with a cryptic and fiery statement, underlining his absolute intent to dictate his own destiny after a period dictated by external pressures.
Writing on Instagram, Richarlison asserted: 'After everything I've been through in the last few years, I've decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me. I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation - none of that scares me. I've been through far worse, believe me.'
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Spurs numbers and dropped from squad
Richarlison joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in the summer of 2022. Since his move to North London, the Brazilian forward has made 134 appearances across all competitions, registering 32 goals and providing 15 assists.
The 29-year-old made his sole appearance of the current campaign during Spurs' 3-0 defeat to Brentford. However, he was left out of the matchday squad entirely for the following fixture, watching from the sidelines as Tottenham suffered a 2-0 loss against Newcastle United.
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