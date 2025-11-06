'This is a tough question' - Sandro Tonali offers surprise update on Newcastle future amid talk of Serie A return

Tonali has offered a candid update on his Newcastle United future, admitting he cannot guarantee he will stay at St James’ Park long-term. Speaking after the Magpies’ 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Club, the Italy international said he is taking his career “year by year” rather than making any long-term promises. His response followed reports of interest from Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan, both said to be monitoring his situation closely.

Tonali’s comments come despite Newcastle’s firm stance that the midfielder remains a central figure in their long-term project under Howe. The 25-year-old, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in a £55 million deal in 2023, signed an extended contract while serving his 10-month betting ban, tying him to the club until 2028 with an option for an additional year. Club insiders maintain that Tonali has repeatedly expressed gratitude to Newcastle for their support during that difficult period, and that he remains fully committed to their ambitions.

However, his nuanced response highlights the growing challenge for Newcastle to keep pace with the ambitions of their biggest stars. After losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool in a £125 million deal last summer, Tonali’s uncertainty serves as a reminder that even their most loyal players may consider other opportunities if the club’s progress stalls. The Magpies’ push for consistent European football — and their ability to compete for trophies — could prove decisive in determining whether Tonali stays for the long haul.