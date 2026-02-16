GOAL
Tottenham warned of 'potentially catastrophic' cost of relegation from Premier League
Tudor's task
Spurs are currently facing down the near-unthinkable reality of potential relegation, and have appointed Tudor in a desperate attempt to pull clear of the drop. They sit 16th in the Premier League table with just 29 points from 26 games. Spurs are five points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, but the Hammers are in much better form; they have won three of their last five fixtures, while their bitter rivals have not won any, leading to the sacking of Thomas Frank.
Now, the Telegraph reports that Spurs face a financial hit of "tens of millions of pounds" regardless of whether they are relegated, as they are almost certain to miss out on European football, meaning they will not trigger bonuses baked into their sponsorship deals. Many of those sponsors are said to have relegation clauses that allow for either renegotiation or termination.
An expert quoted in the report says: “The penalties for missing Europe alone run into tens of millions. That would be even bigger and potentially catastrophic if the club were relegated.”
Could Tottenham go down?
Tudor's first game comes against Arsenal, and Spurs look to have a notably tricky run-in that includes trips to Anfield to face Liverpool, the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland side enjoying an exceptional season, and Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in the penultimate fixture of the campaign. Spurs also face six-pointers against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Leeds United; whether Tudor can get the club up to speed ahead of those games remains to be seen.
The Telegraph quotes a source who says: “Some companies are seeing relegation as a realistic possibility and are already reviewing their contracts. It already seems clear that some deliverables, such as European qualification, will not be feasible, but the biggest fear is relegation.”
Tudor, for his part, has insisted he has one job: To pull Spurs clear of trouble.
Tudor's promise
Tudor said upon his arrival as a firefighter: “It is an honour to join this club at an important moment.
“I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.
“There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly.”
Sporting director Johan Lange added: “Igor brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact.
“Our objective is straightforward – to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League.”
What comes next?
Spurs' first game comes against the Gunners in what could be the most important north London derby in a generation, with Arsenal chasing title glory, and Spurs desperately bidding to stave off a drop into the Championship.
Spurs said in their statement announcing Tudor that they simply cannot countenance the idea of the drop.
They said: "We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Igor Tudor as Men’s Head Coach until the end of the season, subject to work permit.
"Igor joins us with a clear focus: to improve performances, deliver results and move us up the Premier League table. His mandate is straightforward – bring organisation, intensity and competitive edge to the squad at a decisive stage of the campaign."
