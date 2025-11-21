AFP
Tottenham strike partnership with Turkish company to become official hair transplant sponsor as wait for stadium deal continues
A treatment trend embedded in modern football culture
Spurs, like many top clubs, are no strangers to footballers undergoing the procedure. James Maddison is understood to have had a transplant, while former Tottenham players Christian Eriksen and Andros Townsend have both undergone similar treatments. Even Harry Kane, one of the club’s greatest-ever strikers, is rumoured to have made subtle improvements to his hairline. Around the Premier League and beyond, the list of players who have embraced surgical hair restoration continues to grow: Mohamed Salah, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Joleon Lescott and even David Beckham have all either undergone or been strongly linked with cosmetic procedures. While no Tottenham players were used in the promotional launch, the club unveiled the partnership with a short film starring an actor playing a Spurs supporter whose transplant boosted his confidence.
Spurs praise partnership with "world’s largest hair transplant clinic”
Ryan Norys, Tottenham’s chief revenue officer, hailed the new commercial tie-in.
"We are proud to partner with Elithair, a brand that has demonstrated undisputed global leadership in its field," he said. "As the world’s largest hair transplant clinic, we could not have chosen a better partner than Elithair to engage our fanbase through a mission to inspire self-confidence and offer globally recognised clinical treatment practices."
Whereas, Dr. Abdulaziz Balwi, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Elithair, said: "Partnering with an iconic Premier League club like Tottenham Hotspur is a monumental step for Elithair. It demonstrates the trust and authority we have built through our world-class expertise and international facilities in Istanbul, the United Kingdom, Germany and Dubai. This collaboration allows us to bring the same level of commitment and excellence seen at a Premier League level to every patient in the UK."
Injury boost for Spurs ahead of North London derby
While Spurs were unveiling new commercial ventures off the pitch, Thomas Frank delivered a wave of positive injury news ahead of Sunday’s north London derby at the Emirates against Arsenal. The manager confirmed that Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani have all returned to training and are available to face Arsenal. All three endured disrupted international breaks as Sarr limped off for Senegal against Brazil, Bergvall withdrew from Sweden duty due to concussion symptoms, and Kolo Muani missed France’s qualifiers after a jaw issue picked up against Manchester United.
"Pape trained today,” Frank said. "He's ready, available. Lucas trained today. Ready, available. Kolo Muani, yes. Trained today. Available, of course, has a mask [he] needs to play with."
Frank confirmed that Dominic Solanke remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a lingering ankle injury sustained in August.
On Solanke, Frank said: "Dom is not ready yet. I think he also had an article recently where he spoke about it. So we are very, as I said, the same. Very aware that when we put him out there, we want to be absolutely sure, as sure as we can be, that no setback going forward. So I'm comfortable he will soon be ready, but I will not put a timeframe on it."
Meanwhile, speaking about his injury struggles, Solanke told The Athletic: "It’s been very difficult. At first, I didn’t think I would be out for too long but we didn’t really understand the extent of the injury. I was trying to get back as quickly as I could but it didn’t happen, so I had to have surgery. Since then, I have been working to get back.
"I’m not putting a timeline on it because I’ve been telling everyone ‘I’m going to be back soon’ for the last few months. I’m taking it day by day but hopefully I won’t be much longer."
A confusing contrast at Spurs
Tottenham enter the derby fifth in the Premier League after 11 games. But their campaign has been defined by a puzzling imbalance. Frank’s side possess the best away record in the league, yet only Wolves perform worse at home. The derby against Arsenal is away from their usual stomping ground, which is a positive omen for Spurs fans.
