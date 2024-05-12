James Maddison Martin Odegaard Tottenham Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

'If they win that, I'll have a Tottenham tattoo!' - Arsenal legend Paul Merson makes crazy bet ahead of Spurs' clash with Man City, with Gunners needing a favour

ArsenalTottenhamManchester CityPremier LeagueTottenham vs Manchester City

Arsenal legend Paul Merson says he will get a Tottenham tattoo if Spurs beat Manchester City to help the Gunners win the Premier League.

  • Arsenal top of Premier League after Man Utd win
  • Manchester City face Tottenham in midweek
  • Merson to get Spurs tattoo if City drop points
