'If they win that, I'll have a Tottenham tattoo!' - Arsenal legend Paul Merson makes crazy bet ahead of Spurs' clash with Man City, with Gunners needing a favour
Arsenal legend Paul Merson says he will get a Tottenham tattoo if Spurs beat Manchester City to help the Gunners win the Premier League.
- Arsenal top of Premier League after Man Utd win
- Manchester City face Tottenham in midweek
- Merson to get Spurs tattoo if City drop points