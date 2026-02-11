Tottenham SACK Thomas Frank as manager pays ultimate price for dismal eight-game winless run

Frank's time at Tottenham is now over and the club are working through "contingency plans," according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Spurs have made the decision in the wake of another damaging defeat, the team's 11th in 26 Premier League games this term against Eddie Howe's side. Frank arrived in north London in the summer, replacing Ange Postecoglou at the helm, and did manage to steer Spurs to an impressive fourth place finish in the Champions League group phase. However, it's been a different story domestically, with Spurs yet to manage a single Premier League win so far in 2026.