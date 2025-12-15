Spurs fans took to social media following the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to demand that the club call time on Frank's disappointing spell in charge of the Europa League champions. The humiliating defeat left the north London side in the bottom half of the table, with supporters angry after yet another sub-par display that means Spurs have now won only one of their last seven league matches to leave their top-five hopes in tatters.

Former Tottenham owner Lord Alan Sugar had also urged the club to bring in ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their new manager as he wrote on X: "With the massive fortune of the Lewis family, it would be a win-win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys."