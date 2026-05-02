Tottenham's Premier League survival hopes get massive boost as West Ham fall apart against Brentford

West Ham United’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread after a clinical Brentford side inflicted a damaging 3-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Hammers could have moved five points clear of the drop zone with a win, but instead, they have left the door wide open for Tottenham to drag them back into the bottom three.

The result means West Ham's Premier League survival is no longer in their own hands, as London rivals Spurs now have the opportunity to move ahead of them if they manage to beat Aston Villa. For Brentford, the victory serves as a double celebration, ending a six-match winless run and moving them up to sixth in the table as they chase European qualification for the first time in their history.