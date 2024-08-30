Johnny Cardoso Real Betis 2023-24Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

Report: Tottenham agree prearranged fee with Real Betis for future transfer of USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso

JohnnyUSAPremier LeagueReal BetisLaLigaTransfersTottenham

The European transfer window closes Friday, and the 22-year-old American is the subject of a big-money move to the North London club

  • Tottenham agree $33M fee for USMNT's Cardoso
  • Deal is for future transfer
  • Unknown if Spurs will trigger before window deadline
