Tottenham react to ‘abhorrent’ racist abuse of Kevin Danso following Brighton draw as Austrian defender addresses ‘vile’ comments

Danso took to his own social media channels to address the situation with poise. The defender admitted the result on the pitch was disappointing but insisted that the hate he received would not break his focus as the club battles against a potential drop to the Championship.

Writing in a post on Instagram, Danso said: "Not the result we needed yesterday. We gave everything, we learn and we move. I've also seen the comments. The racist abuse has no place in this game or anywhere. But it doesn't define me, and it won't distract me from what is important. I know who I am, what I stand for, and why I play. Now it's about staying focused, working harder, and coming back stronger for the next games. We keep pushing, we keep believing, and we give our all every single time we step on that pitch. Stronger. Together. On to the next."







