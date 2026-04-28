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Two more wins? Tottenham set points total target for Premier League survival as former Spurs striker blames ‘terrible’ decisions for tumble into relegation trouble
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Three managerial changes at Spurs since summer of 2025
Cracks were papered over last season when Europa League glory under Ange Postecoglou - which brought a 17-year wait for major silverware to a close - overshadowed a 17th-place finish. Change in the dugout was still overseen in a bid to get back on track.
Thomas Frank failed to deliver on that remit, following his move across the English capital from Brentford, while interim boss Igor Tudor lasted just seven games at the helm across 44 days. Reins have now been passed to former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi.
He oversaw Tottenham’s first Premier League win of 2026 when battling past rock-bottom Wolves last time out. That crucial victory has ensured that only a two-point gap needs to be bridged in order to clamber out of the drop zone.
Who do Tottenham play in their remaining fixtures?
There are just 12 points left to play for this term, with Spurs readying themselves for a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday. From there, they will entertain Leeds, travel to Chelsea and host Everton on the final day.
De Zerbi is aware that he has little margin for error, while contending with serious injury headaches, and needs to deliver a run of form that Tottenham have not enjoyed in quite some time. There is, however, enough time left in which to get collective heads back above water.
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How many points do Spurs need to avoid relegation?
Quizzed on how many wins are required from their remaining fixtures, former Spurs striker Saha - talking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of ToonieBet - said: “I would say that two will be enough, but they will be sweating. It won't be their choice, it will be the choice of the other teams above.
“I see a struggle for Tottenham if they don't win three, or at least two and a draw. They need seven points. They need, obviously, their direct competitors to actually lose more than two. There is difficult mathematics, but the reality is that Tottenham has the team, regardless of the injuries, regardless of the pressure. They have the team to win those four games. They definitely should not be shy about it.”
What has gone wrong at relegation-threatened Tottenham?
Saha added on what has gone wrong for supposed members of the Premier League’s fabled ‘Big Six’: “I don't know what is really going on in the club. I always felt that Tottenham has the potential to become one of the two or three teams competing for the title. I don't know why that hasn't really materialised, why some seasons they go and be the team that we think they could be and middle of the season, by December or January, something goes wrong with the rhythm and I don't understand it.
“I don't have a solution for them, but definitely some of those transfers, some of those decisions have been really terrible.
“You can try to always think about the managers, but I don't think that was always the case. They are making great decisions in terms of the business, in terms of the club structure, it has been one of the best in Europe. It isn't enough on the field. I do think that's a crucial moment when it comes to making huge mistakes.”
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When were Tottenham last relegated out of the top-flight?
Spurs are paying the price for some questionable decisions on and off the field, with it imperative that top-flight status is retained before some of those are addressed. They were last relegated in 1977.
They bounced back at the first time of asking on that occasion, but do not want to be put in a position where history needs to be repeated on that front. Nerves are jangling in north London, with it up to De Zerbi and Co to start delivering under ever-increasing pressure.