Tottenham near Mateus Fernandes agreement as London side move to beat Man Utd to signing

Spurs are making significant strides in the transfer market under Roberto De Zerbi, aiming to overhaul their squad after a challenging campaign. According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, the club is now "very close" to agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old midfielder, who is widely considered one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League despite West Ham's recent struggles.

While Manchester United have long identified Fernandes as a priority target, Tottenham have moved aggressively to steal a march on their rivals. The player is reportedly open to a move to north London as he looks to remain in the top flight and avoid a season in the Championship. However, formal club-to-club contact between Spurs and West Ham is yet to take place as negotiations continue on the player's side.