Tottenham legend walks out of interview after snappy response being asked about taking over as head coach
Keane snaps at Tottenham speculation
The incident occurred following Ferencvaros’ comprehensive 4-0 victory in the Hungarian Cup on Wednesday night. Despite the positive result on the pitch, the post-match atmosphere turned frosty when the conversation shifted from the cup win to the crisis unfolding at Tottenham. With Spurs currently hunting for a new manager following the sacking of Thomas Frank earlier this week, Keane’s name has been heavily linked with the vacancy.
When asked directly by a reporter if he would expect an invitation from Tottenham to become their next manager, Keane’s mood instantly soured. The Irishman grumpily shrugged before snapping back: "I can't help speculation." Without waiting for a follow-up question, he abruptly ended the interview and walked off. The reaction highlights the pressure surrounding the situation, with Keane clearly unimpressed by the relentless rumours distracting from his current success in Hungary.
No interest in a temp job
Despite the links, sources suggest that Keane is not interested in taking the reins at Tottenham on a temporary basis. The 45-year-old, who is currently leading the title race with Ferencvaros, would reportedly only consider a return to the club where he scored 91 goals if the offer was for the permanent head coach role. He has no desire to act as a "seat-warmer" or interim solution while the board searches for a long-term successor to Frank, according to The Daily Mail.
Keane’s coaching journey has been eclectic and successful so far. After starting as a player-manager with ATK in India, he served as an assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Middlesbrough and Leeds. He then stepped up to become a number one at Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he won the league title in his solitary season before departing. Since taking charge of Ferencvaros in January last year, he has maintained that momentum, with his side currently sitting top of the Hungarian league table. This success has naturally put him in the frame for bigger jobs, but his snappy response suggests he is focused on his current project unless a serious offer materialises.
De Zerbi leads the race for Spurs job
While Keane is high on bookmakers' lists of candidates, he is not the frontrunner in their eyes. The current favourite to take over the hot seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian is available after leaving Marseille following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to PSG. His tactical acumen and previous Premier League experience make him an attractive option for a Spurs board desperate to arrest their slide.
Other names in the frame include John Heitinga, who was hired as an assistant just last month and is currently the second favourite to step up. Former boss Mauricio Pochettino remains in the mix as the third favourite, offering a romantic but complicated potential reunion. The fascination surrounding the appointment is intense, with every move and quote from potential candidates being scrutinised as the club look to make a decisive appointment to save their season.
A disastrous campaign in north London
Whoever takes the job faces a monumental task. Tottenham are enduring a disastrous campaign, languishing in 16th place in the Premier League and being dragged into a genuine relegation scrap. The sacking of Frank came after a damaging home defeat to Newcastle, a result that proved to be the final straw for the hierarchy. The atmosphere at the club is toxic, with fans fearing the unthinkable prospect of relegation if form does not improve immediately.
However, there is a glimmer of hope amidst the domestic gloom. The new manager will inherit a side competing in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Leading Tottenham into the business end of Europe’s elite competition offers a unique opportunity to salvage pride and perhaps even silverware from a season that has otherwise been a nightmare. Whether it is Keane, De Zerbi, or another candidate, the next appointment will need to hit the ground running to navigate a relegation battle while competing on the biggest stage in European football.
