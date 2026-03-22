Tottenham boss Igor Tudor speaks out after being accused of confusing Spurs staff member for Liverpool's Arne Slot in viral moment

The light-hearted moment has now evolved into a running joke within the Tottenham camp. Tudor admitted that he has already given his colleague a new nickname following the global attention. "Now [against Atletico] we did it on purpose to make a joke, because from now on I call him ‘Arne’! It’s not Allan, it’s Arne! But this is how it works, this is 2026, it’s about news, to have fun. It’s part of the work of today, but sometimes it's really ridiculous. I don't understand it, but you need to invent some news," he explained.

There is even talk of the interaction becoming a pre-match ritual, reminiscent of Laurent Blanc’s famous kiss on Fabien Barthez’s head during France’s 1998 World Cup run. When asked if the "Arne" hug would become a permanent superstition to help Spurs' fortunes, Tudor said with a smile: "We will see."