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Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi provides injury update on James Maddison and warns Savinho to change habits
High expectations for Savinho
Tottenham have committed £319 million towards seven signings this summer, with Savinho being the latest high-profile arrival from Manchester City for an initial £75m, plus £10m in add-ons.
Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, De Zerbi expressed his excitement about the Brazilian winger but highlighted a specific area for development. The Tottenham boss wants the forward to add more goals to his impressive dribbling skills.
"If you analyse the other best wingers in the world, many of them, they score 10-15 goals per season," De Zerbi explained. "He has the qualities, maybe his habits. He has to change habits because he has to be focused on the assists, the one-vs-one dribbling and also to score."
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Patience in the transfer market
Securing the winger was a lengthy process that stretched into the final week of August. De Zerbi admitted he is naturally impatient but understood the necessity of waiting for elite talent to arrive.
When asked about the lengthy delay in negotiations, he said: "I am not patient. I have no patience, but I have to expect, because we started the negotiation for Savio one week or three days after the Everton game. And for many reasons we arrived in the last week of August to close Savio, but I think you can close other players, but if you want the highest level, the highest quality of the players, it's right also to wait something, more than a normal player."
Mixed injury updates and squad news
As Tottenham prepare for their Carabao Cup clash against Charlton on Wednesday night, De Zerbi provided a mixed squad update. Maddison will miss the fixture after suffering a small shoulder injury, while Mohammed Kudus remains unavailable.
However, Dominic Solanke is ready to start, providing a boost to the attack following Saturday's disappointing Premier League defeat to Brentford. Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro will be named on the bench, alongside academy prospect Luca Williams-Barnett. De Zerbi emphasised his belief in the youth system, noting that academy players deserve opportunities when they earn them.
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Looking for an immediate response
Tottenham must quickly bounce back from their poor performance against Brentford when they face Charlton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. De Zerbi expects a strong response from his squad in the Carabao Cup, a competition he values as highly as the league. Building winning habits now will be crucial as the club look to integrate their new signings and establish a cohesive identity for the season ahead.
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