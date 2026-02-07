'Utter b*llocks' - Tottenham fans left fuming as 'liability' Cristian Romero earns ANOTHER red card for brutal foul on Man Utd's Casemiro

@SpursITKHUB wrote: "Romero tax again. Refereeing atrocious from minute one, [Luke] Shaw not even getting booked when fouling [Conor] Gallagher when there’s an open goal. Utter b*llocks."

That sentiment was echoed by @thfckieran22, who suggested Romero's reputation as a hothead had preceded him. "Any other player on the pitch gets a yellow for that," they posted.

@BeanMaxb also took issue with the officiating, tweeting: "[Michael] Oliver was going to give him a red before the game even started."

However, others disagreed. @ProTHFC blamed the player, saying: "He simply does not need to do that! He is such a liability. Injury crisis going on, fighting against being dragged into a relegation fight and he does that and is now out for 3 games. So poor If he goes in the summer then so be it. As a captain you should not be doing that."

@xAlexTHFC agreed, writing: "Sick and tired of how many games he costs us tbh."

Commentator Ian Darke summarised: "Honestly think Spurs are better off without Romero. More trouble than he's worth."