'I hate Tottenham' - Chelsea legend John Terry explains why he despises Spurs fans for what they did to him as a child

“I hate Spurs. It’s really clear,” Terry said during the candid conversation. “When you’re at a club for so long, it becomes part of you.”

The ex-defender explained that his animosity toward the north London side dates back to his early days at Stamford Bridge. “I was just a kid and the Spurs fans were shouting and throwing things. That stayed with me,” he recalled. For Terry, those formative experiences helped shape a rivalry that defined much of his playing career.

He also pointed to Chelsea’s dominance in the fixture during his time at the club. “During our time we never lost a home game against Spurs,” he noted proudly. “Even now they hate me as much as I hate them and that’s fine.”