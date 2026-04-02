Nicolò Tresoldi faces a major decision regarding which country he wants to represent at international level. The 21-year-old striker is currently performing well at Club Brugge, attracting interest from several top nations.
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Top talent Nicolò Tresoldi faces a difficult choice between three top countries
The talented striker was born in Italy and spent part of his childhood there. Eventually, Tresoldi moved to Hannover in Germany at the age of 13. He has held a German passport since 2022, which means he currently plays for Die Mannschaft at youth level. In addition to his Italian and German passports, he also holds an Argentine passport, as his mother is from there.
Tresoldi has so far always played for the German youth teams, in the Under-19s and currently in the Under-21s. According to reports in BILD, the Argentine Football Association has already made initial contact with the player and his family to try to persuade him. Argentina could therefore beat Italy and Germany to his signature in this case.
Choosing between these three top nations will not be easy. Tresoldi has not yet made a final decision, but recently indicated that he is interested in an international career with Italy. In addition to the nations interested in the striker’s services, there are also clubs keeping a close eye on him. Tresoldi has already been linked with AC Milan on several occasions. The Italian giants have done business with Club Brugge on previous occasions, most recently with the signings of Charles De Ketelaere and Ardon Jashari.
Tresoldi has made 48 appearances for the Belgian side so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.