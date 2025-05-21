Raheem Sterling, Federico Chiesa & the top 10 most disappointing Premier League signings of the 2024-25 season - ranked

As the campaign draws to a close, the time has come to reflect on the most underwhelming transfers the English top-flight had to offer

With the end of the season upon us, focus inevitably shifts to dissecting the campaign - and the most fierce debate invariably surrounds transfers that failed to live up to the hype. While a select few have hit the ground running in their new surroundings, others have struggled to justify hefty price tags, big wages, major reputations and lofty expectations.

The Premier League continued to lead the way in terms of huge spending across 2024-25, and that has led to mixed results as the fanfare surrounding certain new arrivals dissipated as the weeks and months dragged on - a result of injuries, form and simply not fitting in.

Most of England's big hitters feature on the list - some more than once - as GOAL breaks down the most disappointing signings of the season in the top-flight...