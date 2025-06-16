Leon v Monterrey - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Too many surprises' - Sergio Ramos and Rayados de Monterrey denounce poor training pitch conditions, demand solutions from FIFA ahead of Club World Cup opener

FIFA Club World CupMonterrey vs InterMonterreyInterS. Ramos

Rayados will remain in Los Angeles for the duration of the group stage, where they are set to face Inter Milan

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Monterrey in Group E with Inter Milan, Urawa Red Diamonds, River Plate
  • Coach Domènec Torrent will make his debut with Rayados
  • Veteran defender Sergio Ramos expected to start
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now

Next Match