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Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos responds to retirement U-turn suggestions after Laureus Awards win
Icon receives global recognition
Kroos was honoured with the Inspiration Award at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards, recognising a career that included a World Cup and six Champions League titles. The German icon, who retired in 2024, faced immediate questions regarding a possible return to help stabilise the current Madrid squad. However, Kroos displayed visible frustration with the persistent rumours and eventually refused to engage in further discussions concerning his former employers.
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Kroos shuts the door
Speaking to reporters at the event via AS, Kroos remained adamant that his playing days are firmly in the past, explaining that his departure was perfectly timed and that attempting a comeback now would only risk tarnishing his legacy. Visibly annoyed when questions turned towards the current situation at the Bernabeu, Kroos said: “I’m not going to answer any more questions if they’re about Real Madrid.”
No regrets over retirement
When pressed on whether he ever entertained the thought of a comeback given the team's current needs, the 36-year-old clarified that he has already moved on to new chapters in his life.
Kroos added: "No, not really. I’ve never had that thought because I stopped exactly as I wanted to. I closed the book; even if I were to think about going back, though it’s too late now, I always felt it couldn’t have ended any better. Everything that came after would have been worse.
"Now I have other motivations in my life and other projects. That chapter ended well for me, and I was able to leave happy, without the feeling that anything could have been done better. I was happy, and that’s that."
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Uphill battle ahead
After Bayern Munich eliminated them in the Champions League quarter-finals, Madrid must now concentrate exclusively on La Liga. Sitting second in the table, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side trails leaders Barcelona by nine points with only seven matches remaining in the campaign. The Los Blancos squad face a must-win test against Alaves on Tuesday night as they aim to keep their slim title hopes alive in the closing weeks of the season.