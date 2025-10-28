Toni Kroos leaps to defence of Vinicius Jr over temper tantrum after Clasico substitution and insists 'nobody can judge' Real Madrid star

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos defended Vinicius and said: "When you play an exceptional match, especially in a game like this, you're not happy. I never liked being substituted either. But to be fair, I've never gone straight to the dressing room afterward. You can always judge from the outside, but I like to keep in mind that, in reality no one, except those who are there, in a Clasico and in front of 80,000 spectators with the score 2-1, knows that one wants anything but to leave. Nobody can judge or imagine that emotion. Or often, most of those who judge it simply cannot put themselves in his position.

"In the cold light of day and with a bit of distance, he'll probably think: 'Well, I can hold back the anger a little longer.' He could keep his anger to himself a little more. I understand his anger, but as you can see in the images, it's not conveyed in the ideal way. Even so, I want to point out that it's an emotionally exceptional situation to be down there in a match like that. I've experienced it many times, so you don't always have to take everything so seriously. Coaches don't usually do that either. Especially those who used to be players."