'Simply unbelievable' - Toni Kroos insists Germany are well aware of Lamine Yamal's threat ahead of Euro 2024 showdown as he lauds Spain & Barcelona starlet despite Real Madrid connection
Toni Kroos says Lamine Yamal is "unbelievable" for a 16-year-old and Germany will try to keep him quiet in their Euro 2024 quarter-final with Spain.
- Germany face Spain in quarter-finals
- Midfielder Kroos to retire after competition
- Hails 'unbelievable' Lamal ahead of last-eight tie