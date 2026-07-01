Toni Kroos claims Germany 'don't have a single world-class player' in brutally honest assessment of failed 2026 World Cup campaign

In the wake of Germany's disappointing round of 32 exit against Paraguay, Kroos has voiced his concerns regarding the talent level available to Julian Nagelsmann. The retired midfielder, speaking on his TikTok show 'Kroos & Kroos: die WM unter der Lupe', suggested that the DFB no longer possesses the top-tier talent that once made them a feared international powerhouse.

"We don’t currently have a single world-class player," Kroos stated bluntly. "We have players with world-class potential, but that doesn’t mean they are world-class. The world-class players are deciding all the World Cup matches right now. And they’re the ones on the goalscorers’ list where the world-class players are. We don’t have a single one there, we have to be honest about that."