Tonali: "Gattuso is the ideal man for this Italy side; when the going gets tough, we need a good thrashing"

Sandro Tonali is gearing up for the World Cup play-offs. On 26 March, Italy face Northern Ireland in Bergamo, with a place in the final against the winner of Wales v Bosnia at stake.
The Newcastle midfielder said in an interview with Sky Sport : “You’re always thinking about it because, ultimately, the moment is approaching; it’s impossible not to think about it. It always strikes you that it’s March now; it will be one of the most important matches for us in recent years, and we have to play perfectly. Every day, the tension and pressure are mounting. We have to be at 100%, play as we know how, and make it to the World Cup.”