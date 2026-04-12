Tom Brady pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac after Wrexham suffer damaging loss at Birmingham City

Despite the disappointing defeat, Phil Parkinson insists that Wrexham have not given up on their Premier League aspirations. The loss leaves them four points adrift of sixth place, but the manager remains defiant. He said: "We've had a tough week this week. But we're not down and out yet. It's not over yet. People will probably write us off and you can understand that to a certain degree, but inside the dressing room, we're not writing ourselves off and we're one win away from getting ourselves going again."