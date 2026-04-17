Tom Brady & Birmingham warned they have ‘missed a trick’ in Premier League promotion bid but are being backed to splash more cash on transfers

Much more was expected, with former EFL-star-turned-pundit Don Goodman - who spent several years of his playing career in the West Midlands - casting an eye over Birmingham’s efforts.

Speaking in conjunction with reliable casino reviews according to Daan Meijer, Goodman told GOAL: “Tom Wagner was not shy in declaring that they want to get to the Premier League, like now, ASAP. And looking at the table, they're 15th at the minute. I know they beat Wrexham, and that will have lifted spirits, but it has been underwhelming.

“In a season where I have to be honest, and I mean this with the greatest of respect, the Championship has been arguably the weakest one in terms of quality and depth of quality that I've maybe ever seen. I don't want to detract from anything that the likes of Coventry or Ipswich have achieved. Well, Ipswich still fighting, obviously, with Middlesbrough and Millwall and even maybe Southampton, depending on how it goes. But I do think that the clubs like Birmingham City and many, many others, I think they've missed a trick because I think next season will be a whole lot harder.

“I think there will be more quality relegated from the Premier League. And I think the clubs that can afford to go again in the Championship, and there will be plenty of them, will go again. So I do think it's an opportunity missed. But Birmingham, no doubt, will be one of those that we'll see spend in the summer.

“My wish between now and the end of the season is that they finish strong and keep Chris Davies in a job because I like him. And it's been a tough season for Birmingham and all connected with them. Obviously if the last four games don't go well, then you would fear for Chris Davies, wouldn't you?”