Tom Brady's Birmingham City beat Wrexham in latest 'Hollywood derby' to put huge dent in Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac's Premier League promotion bid

Birmingham head coach Chris Davies had been feeling the heat after a string of poor results, but the manager was full of praise for his players after winning this high-profile fixture. "I really enjoyed watching the team today, I thought we were excellent throughout," Davies told reporters. "When the opposition doesn't have a shot on goal and we had so many chances, that says everything I think. I just like the way we played forward more rather than recycling it." The victory moves them up to 15th in the Championship table, giving Brady plenty of reason to celebrate.