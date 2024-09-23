David Beckham meets Olympic 400m champion Quincy HallGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Tom Brady, Anne Hathaway & an Olympic champion! Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham continues to mingle with the stars as he links up with Team USA 400m gold medallist Quincy Hall

D. BeckhamMajor League SoccerShowbizInter Miami CFUSA

David Beckham continues to mingle with stars of sport and screen, with Inter Miami’s co-owner linking up with Olympic gold medallist Quincy Hall.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Has attended games with NFL legend
  • Rubbed shoulders with Oscar winner in New York
  • Met up with superstar sprinter off the track
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below