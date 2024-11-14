Throwback Thursday: Remember when Landon Donovan, Josh Wolff and the USMNT thrashed Jamaica 5-0 in 2002?

With a starting XI featuring Donovan, Wolff, Claudio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT cleared the floor of the Reggae Boyz

The U.S. men's national team is taking on Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League in a two-legged affair, with Mauricio Pochettino facing his biggest test since taking over as USMNT coach.

The two nations have a storied history, including a tough record on Jamaican soil for the USMNT, with six of their previous 10 meetings at "The Office" in Kingston ending in draws.

GOAL looked back at some of the most famous moments between the two nations, including one standout performance in 2002 in which the USMNT claimed a 5-0 victory in an international friendly, with both Josh Wolff and Landon Donovan running the show in the attack.

On May 16, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the USMNT claimed their largest-ever victory in one of their final tune-up matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Here's a look back at that match, and what it meant in this edition of... Throwback Thursday.