Dempsey's deft chip against Juventus in 2010 brought Fulham within touching distance of Europa League glory

There are many important moments in American soccer history. From the U.S. men's national team famously beating England in the 1950 World Cup, to the USWNT taking home the first-ever edition of the Women's World Cup in 1991, the U.S. is not short on soccer heritage.

And there have been countless moments in between, unforgettable goals, unbelievable performances, and controversial losses. This week, GOAL US revisits one of the finest individual goals in club history by a U.S. national: Clint Dempsey's deft chip for Fulham against Juventus in 2010.

The goal was not only one of the best of the season, but also changed the trajectory of the USMNT hero's career. And it served as proof that Americans can deliver in big moments in European competition. Here is a look back at that moment, and what it meant in the this edition of ... Throwback Thursday.