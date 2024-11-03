Thomas Tuchel's work-from-home scheme! FA tell new England boss he can spend extended time working remotely from Germany

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeThomas Tuchel's work-from-home scheme! FA tell new England boss he can spend extended time working remotely from GermanyT. TuchelEnglandUEFA Nations League BThomas Tuchel has reportedly been allowed by FA to work intermittently from his home in Munich, although he will spend "most of the time" in England.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel to take charge of England from January 1Will not be present daily at NFC in BurtonEx-Chelsea boss allowed to work remotely from GermanyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below